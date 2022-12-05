Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Acquired by ValueAct Holdings L.P.

ValueAct Holdings L.P. lifted its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,647,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,612,575 shares during the quarter. Fiserv comprises approximately 20.8% of ValueAct Holdings L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. ValueAct Holdings L.P.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,303,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 1,070.7% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 46,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,153,000 after purchasing an additional 42,690 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 661,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,843,000 after purchasing an additional 114,785 shares during the period. Prana Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,139,000. Kensico Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,047,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 836,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,430,000 after purchasing an additional 218,706 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

FISV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price target on shares of Fiserv to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $122.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $117.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Fiserv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.38.

In other Fiserv news, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total value of $294,196.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,407,597.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,550 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total value of $470,015.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 224,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,139,509.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total transaction of $294,196.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,407,597.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,256 shares of company stock worth $1,164,211. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:FISV traded down $1.47 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $103.99. 16,235 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,701,116. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.45. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.03 and a fifty-two week high of $110.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $66.04 billion, a PE ratio of 33.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.88.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 12.74%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

