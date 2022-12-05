First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Shares Sold by Kinloch Capital LLC

Kinloch Capital LLC lessened its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 155,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,506 shares during the period. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF makes up 1.7% of Kinloch Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Kinloch Capital LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $2,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FPE. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,946,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,385,000 after buying an additional 1,206,106 shares in the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 5,857.7% during the second quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 14,709,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,062,000 after purchasing an additional 14,462,959 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,267,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,260,000 after purchasing an additional 547,583 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,092,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,434,000 after purchasing an additional 213,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 16.9% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,860,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,621,000 after purchasing an additional 703,233 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Price Performance

FPE remained flat at $17.08 during trading on Monday. 29,466 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,448,065. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.70 and a 200-day moving average of $17.35. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1 year low of $16.25 and a 1 year high of $20.35.

