First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Price Target Lowered to $131.00 at Wolfe Research

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Wolfe Research from $133.00 to $131.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

FRC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of First Republic Bank from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $143.00 to $142.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $140.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of First Republic Bank to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $149.95.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

First Republic Bank Stock Performance

NYSE FRC opened at $126.17 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $124.02 and a 200-day moving average of $142.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $22.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04, a P/E/G ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.08. First Republic Bank has a 52-week low of $106.86 and a 52-week high of $217.27.

First Republic Bank Announces Dividend

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The bank reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.03. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 13.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 8.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 12.87%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Republic Bank

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,004,573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $811,241,000 after buying an additional 1,847,488 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt lifted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 6,265,587 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $904,187,000 after buying an additional 1,492,275 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 519.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,517,285 shares of the bank’s stock worth $218,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,348 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 166.5% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,310,302 shares of the bank’s stock worth $171,061,000 after purchasing an additional 818,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 118.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,485,527 shares of the bank’s stock worth $240,804,000 after purchasing an additional 805,111 shares in the last quarter. 95.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.