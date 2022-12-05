First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Short Interest Down 10.7% in November

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,010,000 shares, a decline of 10.7% from the October 31st total of 2,250,000 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 306,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.6 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FFBC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on First Financial Bancorp. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens lifted their price target on First Financial Bancorp. to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on First Financial Bancorp. from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th.

Get First Financial Bancorp. alerts:

First Financial Bancorp. Stock Down 3.1 %

NASDAQ FFBC traded down $0.83 on Monday, reaching $25.85. The stock had a trading volume of 2,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,922. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. First Financial Bancorp. has a 1 year low of $18.75 and a 1 year high of $26.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.06.

First Financial Bancorp. Dividend Announcement

First Financial Bancorp. ( NASDAQ:FFBC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 28.24%. The firm had revenue of $180.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Richard S. Dennen sold 20,246 shares of First Financial Bancorp. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.20, for a total value of $530,445.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,444,722. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of First Financial Bancorp.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 0.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,941,129 shares of the bank’s stock worth $293,880,000 after buying an additional 97,245 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,686,870 shares of the bank’s stock worth $225,279,000 after purchasing an additional 69,684 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,208,899 shares of the bank’s stock worth $130,941,000 after purchasing an additional 29,158 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,152,542 shares of the bank’s stock worth $129,698,000 after purchasing an additional 151,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,336,154 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,921,000 after purchasing an additional 91,570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.82% of the company’s stock.

About First Financial Bancorp.

(Get Rating)

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bancorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bancorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.