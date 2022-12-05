First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) Short Interest Down 9.8% in November

First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,590,000 shares, a decline of 9.8% from the October 31st total of 2,870,000 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 645,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First American Financial

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 69.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in First American Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in First American Financial by 72.1% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in First American Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in First American Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

Get First American Financial alerts:

First American Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FAF traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $52.05. 1,595 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 725,220. First American Financial has a 52 week low of $43.54 and a 52 week high of $81.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.23. The company has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.22.

First American Financial Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.06%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FAF shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on First American Financial from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Barclays lowered their price objective on First American Financial from $83.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First American Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered First American Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.88.

About First American Financial

(Get Rating)

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First American Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First American Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.