Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCH) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 91,300 shares, a drop of 17.9% from the October 31st total of 111,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Finch Therapeutics Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Finch Therapeutics Group Price Performance

Finch Therapeutics Group stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.96. 12,367 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,134. The company has a market cap of $45.99 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of -0.58. The company has a current ratio of 6.56, a quick ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Finch Therapeutics Group has a twelve month low of $0.83 and a twelve month high of $15.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Finch Therapeutics Group

About Finch Therapeutics Group

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FNCH. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in Finch Therapeutics Group by 53.6% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 37,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 13,128 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Finch Therapeutics Group by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 404,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after buying an additional 9,149 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Finch Therapeutics Group by 19.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 7,314 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $259,000. 20.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome therapeutics company, develops a novel class of orally administered biological drugs in the United States. The company's lead candidate is CP101, an orally administered microbiome capsule that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with recurrent Clostridioides difficile infection, as well as for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus.

Featured Articles

