Financial Analysis: Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY) versus SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT)

Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY – Get Rating) and SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Tokio Marine and SiriusPoint, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tokio Marine 0 0 0 0 N/A SiriusPoint 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

0.1% of Tokio Marine shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.9% of SiriusPoint shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of SiriusPoint shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Tokio Marine and SiriusPoint’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tokio Marine 3.91% 5.81% 0.85% SiriusPoint -27.35% -24.10% -4.62%

Risk and Volatility

Tokio Marine has a beta of -0.76, indicating that its stock price is 176% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SiriusPoint has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Tokio Marine and SiriusPoint’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tokio Marine $52.23 billion 2.39 $3.74 billion ($0.65) -31.16 SiriusPoint $2.18 billion 0.50 $58.10 million ($3.23) -2.07

Tokio Marine has higher revenue and earnings than SiriusPoint. Tokio Marine is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SiriusPoint, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Tokio Marine beats SiriusPoint on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tokio Marine

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in non-life and life insurance, international insurance, and financial and general businesses worldwide. The company provides business, fire, Internet and mobile, rental housing, and natural catastrophe risk insurance services, as well as insurance for retail and corporate fields. It also provides property investment, insurance agency and risk consulting, human resource, in-home care and nursing care information, healthcare/medical, call center, and real estate-related services. Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. serves individuals, small to medium sized non-profit organizations, schools, or churches. The company was formerly known as Millea Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. in 2008. Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1879 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About SiriusPoint

SiriusPoint Ltd. provides multi-line insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Reinsurance, and Insurance & Services. The Reinsurance segment provides coverage to various product lines, which includes aviation and space, casualty, contingency, credit and bond, marine and energy, mortgage, and property to insurance and reinsurance companies, government entities, and other risk bearing vehicles. The Insurance & Services segment offers coverage to various product lines comprising accident and health, environmental, workers' compensation, and other lines of business, including a cross section of property and casualty lines. The company was formerly known as Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. and changed its name to SiriusPoint Ltd. in February 2021. SiriusPoint Ltd. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

