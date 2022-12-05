Fidelity D & D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC) versus Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Critical Survey

Fidelity D & D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC – Get Rating) and Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Fidelity D & D Bancorp and Old National Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fidelity D & D Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Old National Bancorp 0 1 3 0 2.75

Old National Bancorp has a consensus target price of $21.75, indicating a potential upside of 14.35%. Given Old National Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Old National Bancorp is more favorable than Fidelity D & D Bancorp.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fidelity D & D Bancorp 32.94% 17.57% 1.26% Old National Bancorp 19.71% 10.06% 1.09%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares Fidelity D & D Bancorp and Old National Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

10.6% of Fidelity D & D Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.1% of Old National Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.0% of Fidelity D & D Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Old National Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Fidelity D & D Bancorp and Old National Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fidelity D & D Bancorp $83.75 million 3.21 $24.01 million $5.40 8.83 Old National Bancorp $852.87 million 6.53 $277.54 million $1.06 17.94

Old National Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Fidelity D & D Bancorp. Fidelity D & D Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Old National Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Fidelity D & D Bancorp has a beta of 0.41, indicating that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Old National Bancorp has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Fidelity D & D Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Old National Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Fidelity D & D Bancorp pays out 26.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Old National Bancorp pays out 52.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Fidelity D & D Bancorp has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years. Fidelity D & D Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

About Fidelity D & D Bancorp

Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for The Fidelity Deposit and Discount Bank that provides a range of banking, trust, and financial services to individuals, small businesses, and corporate customers. The company accepts savings, clubs, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking, money market, and short- and long-term time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, consumer, and residential mortgage loans. In addition, the company provides alternative financial and insurance products with asset management services. As of April 21, 2022, it operated 22 full-service banking offices in Lackawanna, Luzerne, and Northampton counties, Pennsylvania. Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Dunmore, Pennsylvania.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing. The company also provides debit and automated teller machine cards, telephone access, online banking, and other electronic and mobile banking services; cash management, private banking, brokerage, trust, investment advisory, and other traditional banking services; wealth management, investment, and foreign currency services; and treasury management, merchant, health savings, and capital markets services, as well as community development lending and equity investment solutions. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a total of 162 banking centers located primarily in the states of Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, and Wisconsin. Old National Bancorp was founded in 1834 and is headquartered in Evansville, Indiana.

