FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. Sells 33,000 Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. cut its holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,800 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 33,000 shares during the period. Western Digital comprises approximately 0.6% of FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $2,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WDC. Selway Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Western Digital in the third quarter worth $140,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Western Digital by 9.8% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 41,751 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 3,716 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 1.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 230,959 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $7,518,000 after buying an additional 2,423 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 4.0% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 191,245 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $6,225,000 after buying an additional 7,330 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 11.1% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 190,355 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $6,196,000 after buying an additional 19,091 shares during the period. 84.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Western Digital Trading Down 0.6 %

WDC stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $35.23. The company had a trading volume of 53,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,164,246. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.44 and a 200 day moving average of $43.43. Western Digital Co. has a 12 month low of $31.56 and a 12 month high of $69.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The data storage provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. Western Digital had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 5.25%. On average, equities analysts predict that Western Digital Co. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Western Digital news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total value of $88,712.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,290,558.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Western Digital in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $56.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Western Digital to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.71.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

