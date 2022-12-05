FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. Acquires New Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 658,900 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $33,011,000. Micron Technology comprises 8.4% of FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Micron Technology as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 59.2% during the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 551 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the second quarter worth $29,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 912.5% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 405 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 207.0% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 706 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 44.7% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 689 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Micron Technology stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Monday, reaching $55.04. 239,822 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,564,891. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.26 and its 200 day moving average is $58.62. The firm has a market cap of $59.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.28. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.45 and a 1 year high of $98.45.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.37 earnings per share. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 7th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.95%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MU shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Micron Technology from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.90.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

