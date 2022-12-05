Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 3,383 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 30,535 shares.The stock last traded at $121.34 and had previously closed at $125.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $113.27 and its 200-day moving average is $107.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

In related news, Director Dennis L. Brack sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $75,444.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,001,644.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Federal Agricultural Mortgage

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGM. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the second quarter worth $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the third quarter worth $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the third quarter worth $52,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 354.8% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 614 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the third quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

About Federal Agricultural Mortgage

(Get Rating)

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA (United States Department of Agriculture) Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments (LTSPC) on designated eligible mortgage loans.

Featured Articles

