Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) Short Interest Down 16.3% in November

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 106,100 shares, a decline of 16.3% from the October 31st total of 126,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.
In related news, Director Dennis L. Brack sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $75,444.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,001,644.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 354.8% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 614 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 66.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA (United States Department of Agriculture) Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments (LTSPC) on designated eligible mortgage loans.
