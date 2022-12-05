Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) Short Interest Down 16.3% in November

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 106,100 shares, a decline of 16.3% from the October 31st total of 126,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Dennis L. Brack sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $75,444.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,001,644.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Federal Agricultural Mortgage

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 354.8% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 614 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 66.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Stock Performance

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Dividend Announcement

Shares of AGM stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $125.25. 24,721 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,706. Federal Agricultural Mortgage has a fifty-two week low of $90.38 and a fifty-two week high of $130.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $113.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About Federal Agricultural Mortgage

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA (United States Department of Agriculture) Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments (LTSPC) on designated eligible mortgage loans.

