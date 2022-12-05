Fathom Digital Manufacturing Co. (NYSE:FATH) Short Interest Up 7.3% in November

Fathom Digital Manufacturing Co. (NYSE:FATH – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 595,500 shares, an increase of 7.3% from the October 31st total of 555,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.3 days. Approximately 4.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FATH. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing from $6.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, November 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.90.

FATH stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.41. 48,229 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,293. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Fathom Digital Manufacturing has a twelve month low of $1.78 and a twelve month high of $11.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.34.

Fathom Digital Manufacturing ( NYSE:FATH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $40.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.00 million. Fathom Digital Manufacturing had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 244.53%. Equities research analysts expect that Fathom Digital Manufacturing will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. 17.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation, a digital manufacturing platform, provides product development and manufacturing services in North America. It provides plastic and metal additive manufacturing, computer numerical control machining, injection molding and tooling, precision sheet metal fabrication, design engineering, urethane casting, and chemical etching.

