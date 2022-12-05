Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) PT Lowered to $8.00

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Cowen from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 34.23% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on FTCH. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Farfetch in a report on Monday, September 26th. They set a “sell” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Farfetch from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Farfetch from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Farfetch from $8.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Farfetch from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.69.

Get Farfetch alerts:

Farfetch Stock Performance

Shares of FTCH opened at $5.96 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.50. Farfetch has a one year low of $5.25 and a one year high of $37.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 2.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Farfetch

Farfetch ( NYSE:FTCH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.16). Farfetch had a return on equity of 58.40% and a net margin of 26.67%. The company had revenue of $593.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.27 million. As a group, analysts expect that Farfetch will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FTCH. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Farfetch by 33.2% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 46,398,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,666,000 after purchasing an additional 11,570,054 shares in the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Farfetch in the first quarter valued at approximately $160,461,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Farfetch by 42.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,277,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,350,000 after purchasing an additional 6,376,075 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP bought a new stake in Farfetch in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,646,000. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Farfetch by 129.6% in the second quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,305,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,310,000 after purchasing an additional 4,123,600 shares in the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Farfetch

(Get Rating)

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Farfetch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farfetch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.