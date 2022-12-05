Fantom (FTM) Price Up 30.2% Over Last Week

Fantom (FTM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 4th. Fantom has a total market capitalization of $615.57 million and approximately $79.69 million worth of Fantom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Fantom has traded 30.2% higher against the dollar. One Fantom coin can now be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00001405 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Fantom

Fantom was first traded on June 16th, 2018. Fantom’s total supply is 2,545,006,273 coins. The official website for Fantom is fantom.foundation. The Reddit community for Fantom is https://reddit.com/r/fantomfoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fantom’s official Twitter account is @fantomfdn and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Fantom Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FANTOM is a new DAG-based Smart Contract platform that intends to solve the scalability issues of existing public distributed ledger technologies. The platform intends to distinguish itself from the traditional block ledger-based storage infrastructure by attempting to employ an improved version of existing DAG-based protocols. The FANTOM platform adopts a new protocol known as the “Lachesis Protocol” to maintain consensus. This protocol is intended to be integrated into the Fantom OPERA Chain. The aim is to allow applications built on top of the FANTOM OPERA Chain to enjoy instant transactions and near-zero transaction costs for all users. The mission of FANTOM is to provide compatibility between all transaction bodies around the world and create an ecosystem that allows real-time transactions and data sharing at a low cost.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fantom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fantom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

