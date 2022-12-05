Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Fanhua from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, September 12th.

Fanhua Price Performance

Fanhua stock opened at $6.40 on Friday. Fanhua has a 1-year low of $4.31 and a 1-year high of $12.47. The company has a market cap of $343.78 million, a PE ratio of 64.00 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fanhua

Fanhua ( NASDAQ:FANH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. Fanhua had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $87.83 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fanhua will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fanhua in the second quarter worth $668,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fanhua by 7.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,090,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,936,000 after acquiring an additional 77,719 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Fanhua by 4.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 515,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,659,000 after acquiring an additional 22,356 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fanhua in the second quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fanhua in the first quarter worth $133,000. 19.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fanhua Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fanhua Inc, together with its subsidiary, distributes insurance products in China. It operates through two segments, Insurance Agency and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment provides property and casualty insurance products that primarily include individual accident, travel, homeowner, and indemnity medical insurance products; and life insurance products, such as individual health, individual whole life, individual term life, individual endowment life, and individual annuity, as well as participating insurance products.

Further Reading

