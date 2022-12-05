Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $599.98

Posted by on Dec 5th, 2022

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:FRFHFGet Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $599.98 and last traded at $574.50, with a volume of 3675 shares. The stock had previously closed at $585.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FRFHF shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$780.00 to C$800.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from $725.00 to $700.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$910.00 to C$995.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th.

Fairfax Financial Trading Down 1.8 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $504.93 and a 200-day moving average of $512.59. The company has a quick ratio of 6.18, a current ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Fairfax Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fairfax Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fairfax Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.