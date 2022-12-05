Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,050,000 shares, a growth of 10.7% from the October 31st total of 7,270,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.8 days.

Shares of EXTR stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.13. 1,089,574 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,061,770. Extreme Networks has a 12 month low of $8.49 and a 12 month high of $21.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 61.00 and a beta of 2.09.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Extreme Networks in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Extreme Networks in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Extreme Networks from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Extreme Networks from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Extreme Networks from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.75.

In related news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 2,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $36,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,006,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,112,693. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Kathleen M. Holmgren purchased 5,370 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.63 per share, with a total value of $100,043.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 201,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,745,263.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 2,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $36,210.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,006,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,112,693. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 37,858 shares of company stock valued at $646,378 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 159,132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after buying an additional 35,236 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 89.3% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 247,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after buying an additional 116,748 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 19,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 6,513 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 88,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 3,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 141,626 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after buying an additional 29,885 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

