Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Short Interest Update

Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,260,000 shares, a drop of 15.4% from the October 31st total of 1,490,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 182,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.9 days. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on EXPO. StockNews.com started coverage on Exponent in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Exponent in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

Exponent Price Performance

Shares of EXPO traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $103.74. The stock had a trading volume of 136,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,499. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.60 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.45. Exponent has a 52 week low of $80.97 and a 52 week high of $126.31.

Exponent Dividend Announcement

Exponent ( NASDAQ:EXPO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. Exponent had a return on equity of 27.40% and a net margin of 20.06%. The company had revenue of $115.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Exponent will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Exponent’s payout ratio is 50.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Bradley A. James sold 575 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.21, for a total transaction of $55,320.75. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,186 shares in the company, valued at $595,155.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Exponent

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Exponent by 6.2% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,731 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in Exponent by 6.1% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in Exponent by 76.6% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 55,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,116,000 after buying an additional 24,254 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Exponent by 8.5% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 77,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,059,000 after buying an additional 6,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC grew its position in Exponent by 7.0% during the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 119,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,920,000 after buying an additional 7,860 shares in the last quarter. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

