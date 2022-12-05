Exco Technologies (TSE:XTC) Price Target Lowered to C$12.25 at Cormark

Exco Technologies (TSE:XTC – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Cormark from C$12.50 to C$12.25 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. Cormark also issued estimates for Exco Technologies’ FY2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

Exco Technologies Price Performance

Exco Technologies stock opened at C$8.12 on Thursday. Exco Technologies has a 12 month low of C$6.80 and a 12 month high of C$10.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.02. The company has a market cap of C$315.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62.

Get Exco Technologies alerts:

Exco Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. Exco Technologies’s payout ratio is 78.85%.

Exco Technologies Company Profile

Exco Technologies Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures dies, molds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion, and automotive industries. It operates through two segments, Casting and Extrusion, and Automotive Solutions. The Casting and Extrusion segment designs, develops, and manufactures tooling and consumable parts for aluminum die-casting and aluminum extrusion machines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Exco Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exco Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.