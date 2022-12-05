Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) Short Interest Update

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,590,000 shares, a growth of 7.5% from the October 31st total of 2,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 662,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Evoqua Water Technologies Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of AQUA stock traded up $0.62 on Friday, hitting $44.26. 437,917 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 663,812. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.17 and a 200 day moving average of $36.55. Evoqua Water Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $30.44 and a fifty-two week high of $48.49.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $504.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.90 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 4.16%. Equities analysts anticipate that Evoqua Water Technologies will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 160.9% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,430,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498,706 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 371.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,190,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,918,000 after buying an additional 937,584 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 27,503.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 796,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,907,000 after buying an additional 794,029 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 10.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,540,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,248,000 after buying an additional 713,929 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi raised its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 103.0% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,298,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,238,000 after buying an additional 658,878 shares during the period. 93.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AQUA shares. TheStreet upgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Oppenheimer cut Evoqua Water Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $44.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Evoqua Water Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

About Evoqua Water Technologies

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and contract services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

