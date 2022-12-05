Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) Short Interest Update

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,590,000 shares, a growth of 7.5% from the October 31st total of 2,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 662,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.
Evoqua Water Technologies Stock Up 1.4 %
Shares of AQUA stock traded up $0.62 on Friday, hitting $44.26. 437,917 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 663,812. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.17 and a 200 day moving average of $36.55. Evoqua Water Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $30.44 and a fifty-two week high of $48.49.
Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $504.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.90 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 4.16%. Equities analysts anticipate that Evoqua Water Technologies will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AQUA shares. TheStreet upgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Oppenheimer cut Evoqua Water Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $44.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Evoqua Water Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.50.
About Evoqua Water Technologies
Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and contract services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Evoqua Water Technologies (AQUA)
- Why CSL Ltd Stock Could Be Worth a Look
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/28 – 12/02
- Okta Inc Celebrates Earnings Beat But Can They Sustain the Boost?
- Institutions Are Buying Ambarella, Should You?
- Can ZIM Defy Broad Downturn In The Container Shipping Industry?
Receive News & Ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.