Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK) Short Interest Update

Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,400 shares, an increase of 7.8% from the October 31st total of 24,500 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 13,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Evoke Pharma in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Get Evoke Pharma alerts:

Evoke Pharma Trading Up 1.8 %

Evoke Pharma stock opened at $1.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 7.06 and a quick ratio of 6.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.45. Evoke Pharma has a 1-year low of $1.37 and a 1-year high of $16.80.

About Evoke Pharma

Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It is developing Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray that has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in females.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Evoke Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoke Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.