EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) Sees Large Volume Increase

EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 27,381 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 514,095 shares.The stock last traded at $33.73 and had previously closed at $33.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, BTIG Research lowered EVO Payments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EVO Payments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.33.

Get EVO Payments alerts:

EVO Payments Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at EVO Payments

EVO Payments ( NASDAQ:EVOP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $138.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.65 million. EVO Payments had a negative return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 2.05%.

In other EVO Payments news, insider Darren Wilson sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total value of $116,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,941 shares in the company, valued at $1,696,335.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 10,500 shares of company stock worth $350,665 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EVO Payments

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 3.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,668,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,457,000 after purchasing an additional 143,199 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 4.1% during the third quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,932,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,366,000 after purchasing an additional 75,787 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 2.7% during the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,612,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,931,000 after purchasing an additional 41,800 shares during the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EVO Payments during the third quarter worth about $50,871,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 2,769.4% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 1,432,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382,825 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.44% of the company’s stock.

EVO Payments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in the Americas and Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of EMV, chip and signature enabled POS terminals, virtual POS terminals for desktops, mobile acceptance and mPOS solutions software-based POS solutions, online hosted payments, and integrated payment service provider.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EVO Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVO Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.