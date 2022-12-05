EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,160,000 shares, an increase of 8.4% from the October 31st total of 1,070,000 shares. Approximately 6.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 202,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.7 days.

Insider Transactions at EverQuote

In related news, CTO David Brainard sold 37,746 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total transaction of $412,186.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 122,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,343,061.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CTO David Brainard sold 37,746 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total transaction of $412,186.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 122,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,343,061.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jayme Mendal sold 9,070 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.67, for a total transaction of $60,496.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,873,436.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,977 shares of company stock valued at $536,652. Company insiders own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of EverQuote

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in EverQuote by 398.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 2,392 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of EverQuote in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of EverQuote in the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of EverQuote in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of EverQuote by 54.2% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 6,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares during the period. 53.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EverQuote Stock Performance

EVER has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of EverQuote from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of EverQuote in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.33.

Shares of EVER stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.40. The company had a trading volume of 235,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,370. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.83. EverQuote has a one year low of $5.23 and a one year high of $17.59. The firm has a market cap of $366.51 million, a PE ratio of -14.25 and a beta of 1.40.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $103.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.28 million. EverQuote had a negative net margin of 5.84% and a negative return on equity of 24.34%. Equities research analysts forecast that EverQuote will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

EverQuote Company Profile

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, and health insurance. It serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

