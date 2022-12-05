Everdome Trading Up 1.1% Over Last 7 Days (DOME)

Everdome (DOME) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 5th. One Everdome token can currently be purchased for $0.0028 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Everdome has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar. Everdome has a market capitalization of $239.00 million and $5.46 million worth of Everdome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Everdome Token Profile

Everdome’s launch date was December 27th, 2021. Everdome’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. Everdome’s official Twitter account is @everdome_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Everdome’s official website is everdome.io.

Buying and Selling Everdome

According to CryptoCompare, “Everdome main objective is to become the most hyper-realistic verse across the entire landscape of the metaverse.TelegramLitepaper”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everdome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everdome should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Everdome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

