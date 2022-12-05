Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $92.90.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Euronext from €101.00 ($104.12) to €94.00 ($96.91) in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Societe Generale started coverage on shares of Euronext in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Euronext from €103.70 ($106.91) to €91.50 ($94.33) in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Euronext from €77.00 ($79.38) to €78.00 ($80.41) in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

Euronext Stock Up 1.0 %

EUXTF stock opened at $79.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.55. Euronext has a 12-month low of $59.15 and a 12-month high of $106.47.

Euronext Company Profile

Euronext N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates securities and derivatives exchanges in Continental Europe, Ireland, and Norway. The company offers a range of exchange and corporate services, including security listings, cash and derivatives trading, and market data dissemination. It also provides listing venues and cash equities trading venues; and various marketplaces, including multilateral trading facilities for investors, broker-dealers, and other market participants to meet directly to buy and sell cash equities, fixed income securities, and exchange traded products.

