Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) Short Interest Update

Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,590,000 shares, a decrease of 12.2% from the October 31st total of 1,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of EURN stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $20.03. The stock had a trading volume of 90,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,568,856. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of -40.06 and a beta of 0.23. Euronav has a fifty-two week low of $7.91 and a fifty-two week high of $20.75.

Euronav last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The shipping company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $167.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $169.83 million. Euronav had a negative net margin of 17.12% and a negative return on equity of 5.92%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Euronav will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.61%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Euronav from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Euronav from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. BTIG Research cut shares of Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Euronav from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Euronav by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 5,558 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Euronav by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,160 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Euronav by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 31,861 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Euronav by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 176,072 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in Euronav by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 13,260 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company also offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. As of April 1, 2022, it owned and operated a fleet of 72 vessels, including 6 chartered-in vessels with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 18.5 million deadweight tons consisting of 41 very large crude carriers, 2 V-plus, 27 Suezmax vessels, and 2 FSO vessels.

