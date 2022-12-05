Ethernity Chain (ERN) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $152,780.72

Ethernity Chain (ERN) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 5th. Ethernity Chain has a market cap of $74.61 million and $152,780.72 worth of Ethernity Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethernity Chain coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.98 or 0.00011559 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Ethernity Chain has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002261 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000280 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000348 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,025.91 or 0.06001472 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $85.62 or 0.00500896 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 29.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,162.97 or 0.30202849 BTC.

About Ethernity Chain

Ethernity Chain launched on January 29th, 2021. Ethernity Chain’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins. Ethernity Chain’s official Twitter account is @ethernitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethernity Chain’s official website is ethernity.io.

Ethernity Chain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethernity Chain is a community-oriented platform that produces limited edition authenticated NFTs and trading cards created by artists and endorsed by notable figures. Built on the Ethereum Network, it aims to build the biggest A-NFT library, reward its creators and raise funds for charitable causes forever.The official Ethernity Chain ticker is “ERN” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethernity Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethernity Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethernity Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

