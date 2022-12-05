EthereumFair Reaches 1-Day Volume of $535,006.07 (ETF)

EthereumFair (ETF) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 5th. EthereumFair has a market cap of $30.92 million and $535,006.07 worth of EthereumFair was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, EthereumFair has traded up 10.9% against the dollar. One EthereumFair token can now be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00001487 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get EthereumFair alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002287 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000280 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000348 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,014.89 or 0.05987846 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $85.01 or 0.00501553 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5,125.85 or 0.30242518 BTC.

About EthereumFair

EthereumFair’s total supply is 122,702,057 tokens. EthereumFair’s official website is etherfair.org. EthereumFair’s official message board is medium.com/@ethereumfair. EthereumFair’s official Twitter account is @ethereumfair and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling EthereumFair

According to CryptoCompare, “EthereumFair (ETHF) is a cryptocurrency . EthereumFair has a current supply of 122,702,057 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EthereumFair is 0.24409702 USD and is up 5.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $565,639.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://etherfair.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EthereumFair directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EthereumFair should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EthereumFair using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EthereumFair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EthereumFair and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.