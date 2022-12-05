Ermenegildo Zegna (NYSE:ZGN) Stock Price Up 4.2%

Ermenegildo Zegna (NYSE:ZGN – Get Rating)’s share price rose 4.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.51 and last traded at $11.50. Approximately 5,055 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 139,373 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Ermenegildo Zegna in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

Ermenegildo Zegna Stock Up 3.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.88 and its 200 day moving average is $10.69.

Institutional Trading of Ermenegildo Zegna

Ermenegildo Zegna Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Ermenegildo Zegna by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,132,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,450,000 after buying an additional 62,719 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Ermenegildo Zegna in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,749,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ermenegildo Zegna by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,112,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,709,000 after purchasing an additional 13,795 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Ermenegildo Zegna by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 555,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,969,000 after purchasing an additional 102,608 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Ermenegildo Zegna in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,853,000. Institutional investors own 45.26% of the company’s stock.

Ermenegildo Zegna N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes luxury menswear, footwear, leather goods, and other accessories under the Zegna and the Thom Browne brands. It provides luxury leisurewear for men; formal suits, tuxedos, shirts, blazers, formal overcoats, and accessories; leather accessories comprising shoes, bags, belts, and small leather accessories; and fragrances.

