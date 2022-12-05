Ermenegildo Zegna (NYSE:ZGN) Stock Price Up 4.2%

Ermenegildo Zegna (NYSE:ZGN – Get Rating)’s share price rose 4.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.51 and last traded at $11.50. Approximately 5,055 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 139,373 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.04.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Ermenegildo Zegna in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.
Ermenegildo Zegna Stock Up 3.4 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.88 and its 200 day moving average is $10.69.
Ermenegildo Zegna Company Profile
Ermenegildo Zegna N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes luxury menswear, footwear, leather goods, and other accessories under the Zegna and the Thom Browne brands. It provides luxury leisurewear for men; formal suits, tuxedos, shirts, blazers, formal overcoats, and accessories; leather accessories comprising shoes, bags, belts, and small leather accessories; and fragrances.
