Ergo Tops 24 Hour Volume of $484,617.13 (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 5th. Ergo has a market cap of $88.38 million and approximately $484,617.13 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ergo has traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar. One Ergo coin can now be purchased for $1.40 or 0.00008209 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17,066.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $81.39 or 0.00476937 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00022708 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002668 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.66 or 0.00115209 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $144.95 or 0.00849331 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.00 or 0.00662128 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005849 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.07 or 0.00246487 BTC.

Ergo Profile

Ergo (ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 63,087,231 coins. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ergo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute.EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch.EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019)”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

