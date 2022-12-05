ERC20 (ERC20) Price Down 3.6% Over Last Week

ERC20 (ERC20) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 4th. One ERC20 token can currently be purchased for about $0.0091 or 0.00000053 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ERC20 has a total market capitalization of $10.23 million and $206.03 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ERC20 has traded 3.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17,260.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00010544 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005794 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00035681 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00040626 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005746 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00021144 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.87 or 0.00242596 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ERC20 Token Profile

ERC20 (CRYPTO:ERC20) is a token. Its launch date was October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. The official website for ERC20 is erc20.tech. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ERC20 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.0093312 USD and is up 1.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $15.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ERC20 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ERC20 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

