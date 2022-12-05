EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Short Interest Update

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,150,000 shares, a decrease of 10.6% from the October 31st total of 23,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,790,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on EQT in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on EQT from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded EQT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. Tudor Pickering downgraded EQT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on EQT from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.88.

EQT Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of EQT stock traded down $1.52 during trading on Monday, hitting $38.41. 84,527 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,598,039. EQT has a 52-week low of $18.59 and a 52-week high of $51.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

EQT Announces Dividend

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that EQT will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.27%.

Insider Activity at EQT

In related news, EVP William E. Jordan sold 98,783 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.51, for a total transaction of $4,100,482.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 297,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,361,138.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EQT

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQT. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in EQT in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of EQT during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of EQT during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EQT during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EQT during the third quarter worth about $41,000. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EQT

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

