EOS (EOS) Trading 3.8% Higher This Week

EOS (EOS) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 4th. One EOS coin can now be bought for approximately $0.93 or 0.00005412 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. EOS has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion and $78.23 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, EOS has traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00009601 BTC.
- Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00025003 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000309 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005857 BTC.
- BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- GXChain (GXC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002209 BTC.
- Lisk (LSK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00004960 BTC.
- USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00005120 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000702 BTC.
About EOS
EOS (CRYPTO:EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,061,006,819 coins and its circulating supply is 1,076,043,437 coins. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. EOS’s official website is eosnetwork.com. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for EOS is eosnetwork.com/blog.
Buying and Selling EOS
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for EOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EOS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.