EOS (EOS) Trading 3.8% Higher This Week

EOS (EOS) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 4th. One EOS coin can now be bought for approximately $0.93 or 0.00005412 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. EOS has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion and $78.23 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, EOS has traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00009601 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00025003 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005857 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00004960 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00005120 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000702 BTC.

About EOS

EOS (CRYPTO:EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,061,006,819 coins and its circulating supply is 1,076,043,437 coins. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. EOS’s official website is eosnetwork.com. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for EOS is eosnetwork.com/blog.

Buying and Selling EOS

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS.IO is software that introduces a blockchain architecture designed to enable vertical and horizontal scaling of decentralized applications (the “EOS.IO Software”). This is achieved through an operating system-like construct upon which applications can be built. The software provides accounts, authentication, databases, asynchronous communication and the scheduling of applications across multiple CPU cores and/or clusters. The resulting technology is a blockchain architecture that has the potential to scale to millions of transactions per second, eliminates user fees and allows for quick and easy deployment of decentralized applications. For more information, please read the EOS.IO Technical White Paper.Blockexplorer: https://eospark.com/In the case of EOS, circulating supply and total supply are available but max supply is not available, which indicates that EOS supply is infinite. The current cap is 1 billion tokens, there will be an inflation of up to 5% per annum to reward the block producers and they may use these to sell or to invest back into EOS dapps.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), Bloks.io (backup)”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

