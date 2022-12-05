Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Eos Energy Enterprises from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Eos Energy Enterprises to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ EOSE opened at $1.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $85.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 3.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.76. Eos Energy Enterprises has a 52 week low of $0.96 and a 52 week high of $8.98.

Eos Energy Enterprises ( NASDAQ:EOSE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $6.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.15 million. Eos Energy Enterprises had a negative net margin of 1,109.86% and a negative return on equity of 2,650.45%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eos Energy Enterprises will post -3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Eos Energy Enterprises news, CEO Joe Mastrangelo bought 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.15 per share, with a total value of $74,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,286.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Eos Energy Enterprises news, Director Daniel Shribman sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.17, for a total value of $58,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,733.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joe Mastrangelo acquired 65,000 shares of Eos Energy Enterprises stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.15 per share, with a total value of $74,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $464,286.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 118,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 11,727 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Eos Energy Enterprises by 33.6% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 54,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 13,816 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Eos Energy Enterprises by 899.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 17,695 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.30% of the company’s stock.

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. It offers stationary battery storage solutions. The company's flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

