Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) Now Covered by B. Riley

B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Enovix from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Enovix from $50.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Enovix in a research report on Friday, August 5th. They set an overweight rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Enovix from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I started coverage on shares of Enovix in a report on Friday, October 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.00.
Enovix Stock Up 5.5 %
ENVX opened at $12.95 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.02. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.81 and a beta of 1.45. Enovix has a 52-week low of $7.26 and a 52-week high of $34.44.
Insider Buying and Selling at Enovix
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enovix
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Enovix during the second quarter worth about $130,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Enovix by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 5,940 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Enovix by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Enovix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Enovix by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 13,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348 shares during the last quarter. 61.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Enovix
Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.
