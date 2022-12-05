Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) Now Covered by B. Riley

B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Enovix from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Enovix from $50.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Enovix in a research report on Friday, August 5th. They set an overweight rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Enovix from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I started coverage on shares of Enovix in a report on Friday, October 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.00.

ENVX opened at $12.95 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.02. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.81 and a beta of 1.45. Enovix has a 52-week low of $7.26 and a 52-week high of $34.44.

In other news, CTO Ashok Lahiri sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,373,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,349,825. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CTO Ashok Lahiri sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,373,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,349,825. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Harrold J. Rust sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.77, for a total value of $37,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,365,531 shares in the company, valued at $25,631,016.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 96,000 shares of company stock worth $1,844,875. Corporate insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Enovix during the second quarter worth about $130,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Enovix by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 5,940 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Enovix by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Enovix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Enovix by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 13,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348 shares during the last quarter. 61.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

