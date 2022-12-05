Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV) Short Interest Down 16.0% in November

Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,260,000 shares, a drop of 16.0% from the October 31st total of 2,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 469,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days. Currently, 4.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insider Transactions at Enovis

In other news, EVP Daniel A. Pryor sold 67,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total transaction of $3,679,838.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,133,397.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Enovis alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Enovis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Enovis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Enovis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. acquired a new stake in Enovis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in Enovis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. 89.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enovis Stock Up 1.6 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of NYSE ENOV traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.43. 354,065 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 342,932. Enovis has a 12 month low of $43.88 and a 12 month high of $142.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 119.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.05.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Enovis in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Enovis in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Enovis in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Enovis in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Enovis from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.50.

About Enovis

(Get Rating)

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and distributes medical device products used by orthopedic specialists, surgeons, primary care physicians, pain management specialists, physical therapists, podiatrists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, and other healthcare professionals to treat patients with musculoskeletal conditions resulting from degenerative diseases, deformities, traumatic events, and sports related injuries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Enovis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enovis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.