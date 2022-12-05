Enjin Coin Price Up 9.4% Over Last Week (ENJ)

Enjin Coin (ENJ) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 5th. One Enjin Coin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00001895 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Enjin Coin has a total market cap of $323.38 million and approximately $23.23 million worth of Enjin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Enjin Coin has traded up 9.4% against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002233 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000281 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000349 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,020.84 or 0.05974829 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.86 or 0.00502506 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000267 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 28.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5,176.95 or 0.30299934 BTC.
About Enjin Coin
Enjin Coin was first traded on June 23rd, 2017. Enjin Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Enjin Coin is enjin.io. The Reddit community for Enjin Coin is https://reddit.com/r/enjincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Enjin Coin’s official Twitter account is @enjin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Enjin Coin’s official message board is enjin.io/blog.
Buying and Selling Enjin Coin
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enjin Coin directly using US dollars.
