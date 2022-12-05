Encompass Capital Advisors LLC Invests $6.01 Million in Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE)

Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 301,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,014,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.28% of Excelerate Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EE. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Excelerate Energy during the second quarter valued at $85,000. Cincinnati Insurance Co. acquired a new position in Excelerate Energy during the second quarter valued at $94,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Excelerate Energy during the second quarter valued at $173,000. Matthews International Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Excelerate Energy during the second quarter valued at $347,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Excelerate Energy during the second quarter valued at $365,000. 30.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Excelerate Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EE shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Excelerate Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Excelerate Energy to $30.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Excelerate Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of 31.67.

Excelerate Energy Trading Up 2.5 %

Excelerate Energy Announces Dividend

EE opened at 30.40 on Monday. Excelerate Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of 18.31 and a fifty-two week high of 31.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of 25.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of 24.82.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%.

Excelerate Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers floating regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; natural gas supply to-power projects; and a suite of smaller-scale gas distribution solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Excelerate Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Excelerate Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.