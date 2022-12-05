Enbridge (TSE:ENB) PT Raised to C$59.00

Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Get Rating) (NYSE:ENB) had its price objective increased by CIBC from C$58.00 to C$59.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$64.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Enbridge from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from C$57.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$62.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares cut shares of Enbridge from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and increased their price target for the company from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enbridge presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$57.88.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of ENB opened at C$54.69 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$52.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$54.74. The company has a market capitalization of C$110.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.96, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Enbridge has a 1-year low of C$46.88 and a 1-year high of C$59.69.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Enbridge

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.887 dividend. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.49%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 126.48%.

In other news, Director Albert Monaco sold 10,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$54.80, for a total value of C$583,565.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 988,786 shares in the company, valued at C$54,185,472.80.

About Enbridge

(Get Rating)

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.