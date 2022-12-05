Enbridge (TSE:ENB) PT Raised to C$59.00

Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Get Rating) (NYSE:ENB) had its price objective increased by CIBC from C$58.00 to C$59.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$64.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Enbridge from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from C$57.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$62.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares cut shares of Enbridge from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and increased their price target for the company from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enbridge presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$57.88.
Enbridge Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of ENB opened at C$54.69 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$52.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$54.74. The company has a market capitalization of C$110.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.96, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Enbridge has a 1-year low of C$46.88 and a 1-year high of C$59.69.
In other news, Director Albert Monaco sold 10,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$54.80, for a total value of C$583,565.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 988,786 shares in the company, valued at C$54,185,472.80.
Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.
