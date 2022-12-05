ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) PT Lowered to €13.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGYGet Rating) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from €16.00 ($16.49) to €13.00 ($13.40) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ENGGY. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded ENAGAS S A/ADR from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a €16.00 ($16.49) price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on ENAGAS S A/ADR from €17.80 ($18.35) to €15.20 ($15.67) and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on ENAGAS S A/ADR from €19.00 ($19.59) to €17.00 ($17.53) in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Societe Generale raised ENAGAS S A/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.30.

OTCMKTS:ENGGY opened at $9.07 on Friday. ENAGAS S A/ADR has a 1-year low of $6.91 and a 1-year high of $11.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.39.

About ENAGAS S A/ADR

Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.

