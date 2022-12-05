Eminence Capital LP Purchases 25,467 Shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Eminence Capital LP raised its position in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 515,253 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,467 shares during the quarter. NICE accounts for approximately 2.0% of Eminence Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Eminence Capital LP owned about 0.81% of NICE worth $99,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in NICE in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of NICE by 440.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of NICE during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NICE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in NICE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.05% of the company’s stock.

NICE stock opened at $198.88 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. NICE Ltd. has a twelve month low of $164.65 and a twelve month high of $312.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $190.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.41. The company has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a PE ratio of 53.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.84.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of NICE from $254.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Piper Sandler began coverage on NICE in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $236.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on NICE from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NICE in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on NICE from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.38.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connecting them using real time AI-based routing.

