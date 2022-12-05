Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC) Shares Gap Down to $33.76

Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $33.76, but opened at $32.61. Embecta shares last traded at $33.70, with a volume of 4 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Embecta in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Embecta from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th.

Embecta Stock Down 0.7 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Embecta

Embecta Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EMBC. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in Embecta in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Embecta in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Union Heritage Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Embecta in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Embecta in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Embecta in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing their diabetes. The company primarily sells its products to wholesalers and distributors in the United States and internationally.

