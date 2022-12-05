Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 168,900 shares, an increase of 8.3% from the October 31st total of 155,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 118,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Elys Game Technology Stock Up 5.5 %
ELYS traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.16. 317,767 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 244,487. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.60. Elys Game Technology has a 52-week low of $0.12 and a 52-week high of $3.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.
Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.06). Elys Game Technology had a negative net margin of 42.45% and a negative return on equity of 182.46%. The company had revenue of $9.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.94 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Elys Game Technology will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group dropped their target price on shares of Elys Game Technology from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Elys Game Technology from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th.
Elys Game Technology, Corp. provides online and land-based gaming services in Europe and North America. It offers lottery, online casino games, sports betting, poker, bingo, virtual sports betting, and horse racing, as well as skilled and interactive games and slots; virtual sports products; and operates betting platform software services for leisure betting establishments.
