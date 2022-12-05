Elastos (ELA) Price Up 5.8% Over Last Week

Elastos (ELA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 5th. Elastos has a total market capitalization of $23.43 million and approximately $561,927.55 worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Elastos has traded 5.8% higher against the dollar. One Elastos coin can now be purchased for $1.15 or 0.00006736 BTC on major exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Elastos was first traded on August 17th, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 24,940,212 coins and its circulating supply is 20,346,868 coins. The Reddit community for Elastos is https://reddit.com/r/elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Elastos’ official message board is news.elastos.org. Elastos’ official Twitter account is @elastosinfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Elastos is elastos.info.

According to CryptoCompare, “Elastos is a blockchain-powered operating system for the SmartWeb. ELA is the intrinsic token of the Elastos blockchain. It can be used for trading, investing in digital assets, and paying for blockchain processing fees.Elastos aims to create a new kind of Internet, powered by blockchain technology. On this new Internet, people will be able to own digital assets and generate wealth from them. Elastos wants to make digital assets scarce, identifiable and tradable. Property rights pave the way for wealth creation, and Elastos intends to build a new World Wide Web that respects those rights.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elastos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elastos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elastos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

