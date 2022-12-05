Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) Short Interest Down 8.2% in November

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,670,000 shares, a decline of 8.2% from the October 31st total of 1,820,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 344,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EIGR. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 39.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 12,948 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,641 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 36,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 803,099 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,047,000 after buying an additional 100,749 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 153.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 25,846 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 15,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,030,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,291,000 after acquiring an additional 111,247 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on EIGR. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.4 %

About Eiger BioPharmaceuticals

Shares of NASDAQ EIGR opened at $4.53 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 5.34. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.53 and a 1-year high of $10.02.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare and ultra-rare diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat hepatitis delta virus infection.

