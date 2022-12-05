EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I Cuts Orion Office REIT (NYSE:ONL) Price Target to $13.00

Orion Office REIT (NYSE:ONL – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 36.55% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, JMP Securities assumed coverage on Orion Office REIT in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.
Orion Office REIT Stock Up 1.9 %
ONL stock opened at $9.52 on Monday. Orion Office REIT has a twelve month low of $8.42 and a twelve month high of $19.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $539.17 million and a P/E ratio of -4.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.39.
Orion Office REIT specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of a diversified portfolio of mission-critical and corporate headquarters office buildings in high-quality suburban markets across the U.S. The portfolio is leased primarily on a single-tenant net lease basis to creditworthy tenants.
