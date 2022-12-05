eCash One Day Trading Volume Tops $6.88 Million (XEC)

eCash (XEC) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 5th. In the last week, eCash has traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. eCash has a market capitalization of $568.13 million and $6.88 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One eCash coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16,981.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $110.45 or 0.00650382 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.47 or 0.00244200 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00055162 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000688 BTC.
eCash Coin Profile
XEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,244,423,423,303 coins and its circulating supply is 19,244,485,923,303 coins. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. eCash’s official website is e.cash.
Buying and Selling eCash
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase eCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
