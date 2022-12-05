Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 229,300 shares, a decline of 15.3% from the October 31st total of 270,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ETB traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.05. The stock had a trading volume of 73,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,638. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.23. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.10 and a fifty-two week high of $17.85.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund alerts:

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 23rd will be given a $0.093 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 22nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 17.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 93,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 13,906 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 25.2% during the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 6,307 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $136,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 51.8% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 37,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 12,879 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.