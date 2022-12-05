Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM)

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0354 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 22nd.

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.9% per year over the last three years.

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:EIM traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.20. 496,059 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 199,608. Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund has a 12-month low of $9.38 and a 12-month high of $13.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EIM. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 54,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 13,549 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 37,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 10,833 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $364,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $274,000.

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations. The fund's investment portfolio primarily includes investments in companies operating in the transportation, water and sewer, and electric utilities sectors.

