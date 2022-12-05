Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM)

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0354 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 22nd.
Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.9% per year over the last three years.
Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:EIM traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.20. 496,059 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 199,608. Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund has a 12-month low of $9.38 and a 12-month high of $13.68.
About Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund
Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations. The fund's investment portfolio primarily includes investments in companies operating in the transportation, water and sewer, and electric utilities sectors.
